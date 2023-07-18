The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has impounded 91 motorcycles, aka okada, in some parts of the state.
Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to the state’s governor, made this known via Twitter on Monday.
The motorcycles were impounded in Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin and Toyota area of the state.
“Good evening, in a bid to maintain sanity on our highways as promised by Gov @jidesanwoolu, the Lagos State Taskforce carried out coordinated raids of okada riders operating on mile 2, Amuwo Odofin, and Toyota bus stop today,” he posted.
“A total of 91 motorcycles were impounded.”
Seizure
In May 2022, the state governor issued a fresh ban on the operations of Okada riders, restricting their movements across 10 local government areas in the state — Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin.
The governor issued the directive amidst the increasing notoriety of commercial motorcyclists in the state.
On Thursday, the law enforcement unit resumed clampdown on Okada riders along the Oshodi expressway.
