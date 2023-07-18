A 32-year old man, Samson Sikiru, has allegedly killed his mother by strangulation in Ogun State.

The police made the arrest at the scene of the incident at Itanrin, Ijebu- Ode after being alerted by the family’s neighbours on Sunday.

The suspect’s younger brother who works as a night guard reportedly found their mother dead on his return from work on the said day.

He then raised an alarm to their neighbours who immediately alerted the police.

One of the neighbours who refused to provide her name told PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter that the suspect was a drug addict who fled home for five years before returning recently.

Contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

Ms Odutola said the suspect was a neuropsychiatric patient, adding that family members occasionally tied him up at home to stop him from injuring himself or others.

“He had remained with his mother whom he visited during the Sallah celebrations. Even though he is known for his retard tendency, his condition was being managed by his mother.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that earlier the same day he was tied up in the house, only for him to loosen himself, descend on his mother and strangle her.

“The body was seen laid on the bed on arrival of SP Murphy, the DPO, but on closer observation, marks of violence were found around the deceased.

“Lacerations were discovered, found around her right legs, that proved that there was force and violence.

“Samson Sikiru is still in the police custody but nothing much has been gotten from him, as he has not answered any coherent questions put across to him,” the police spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

