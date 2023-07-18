The Federal High Court in Abuja will, today (18 July), rule in the trial-within-trial conducted to determine the voluntariness of some extra-judicial statements tendered in a money laundering case filed by the EFCC against Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and seven others.

Other defendants in the criminal charge include A Group Construction Company Limited; Rocky Top Resources Limited; Megatech Engineering Limited; Novel Properties and Development Company Limited listed as 2nd to 5th defendants, respectively.

They also include Imperial Union Limited, Carlin International Nigeria Limited, and the oil mogul, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, listed as 6th to 8th defendants, respectively, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/268/16.

Trial judge Inyang Ekwo, during proceedings of 6 July, fixed the date after EFCC’s counsel, Offem Uket, and lawyer to the Abubakar (8th defendant), Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), adopted their written addresses in the matter.

In another criminal charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/17 filed by EFCC against Mohammed Adoke, a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, and Abubakar, the judge, Mr Ekwo, had fixed 17 July for ruling in the trial-within-trial after Messrs Uket and Olanipekun had re-adopted their written addresses in defence of their case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abubakar, a businessman, had alleged that in the course of his investigation by the EFCC, he made extra-judicial statements under duress and was also induced to implicate others.

The development made the court order a trial-within-trial in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/17 filed against Messrs Adoke and Abubakar.

But upon resumed hearing in the matter against Malabu Oil and others on 20 July 20, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants objected through their respective lawyers to the admissibility of the seven extra-judicial statements made by Mr Abubakar (8th defendant) on 8 August 2015; 30 November 2015; 6 January 2016; 17 January 2016; 31 December 2019; 6 January 2020, and 25 January 2020, respectively which the prosecution sought to tender in the course of examination-in-chief of prosecution witness A (PWA), Ibrahim Ahmed, in the substantive case.

They objected to the admissibility of the documents on the grounds of violation of the Evidence Act and provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, and the judge also ordered a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness or otherwise of the seven statements made by Abubakar.

Mr Ekwo then suspended the earlier ruling date on the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/17 since Messrs Olanipekun and Uket agreed to adopt trial in the trial-within-trial for the matter against Malabu and others.

Mr Olanipekun informed the court that he had discussed with Mr Uket on the adoption of final addresses in the trial-within-trial in the sister case since the main defendant in the two cases was Mr Abubakar, his client.

The senior lawyer said the decision was in compliance with Section 46 of the Evidence Act.

The EFCC lawyer confirmed Mr Olanipekun’s submission.

Mr Uket, therefore, agreed to adopt the proceeding in the sister case and call the remaining witness to speak on the statement written.

NAN reports that in the written address filed on 23 June in respect of the trial-within-trial in the Malabu case, the EFCC submitted that Mr Abubakar voluntarily and freely made all the statements in the presence of his lawyers, comprising Audu Ameh, Peter Ayu and Yusuf Ahmed, a retired deputy commissioner of police.

EFCC had called three witnesses in the trial-within-trial, who stated that they were part of the team that recorded the seven statements from Mr Abubakar at the executive chairman’s conference hall, Wuse Il, Abuja.

The agency prayed the court to uphold its submission and dismiss Abubakar’s allegations.

Malabu scam

The cases stemmed from

the transfer of about $1.1 billion by oil giants Shell and ENI through the Nigerian government to accounts controlled by a former Nigerian petroleum minister, Dan Etete.

Investigators of the matter, which has featured in civil and criminal cases in courts of different foreign countries, alleged that Mr Etete fronted for top officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration in the controversial acquisition of OPL 245, one of Nigeria’s richest oil blocks, by ENi and Shell.

Mr Etete had originally awarded the lucrative oil field to his Malabu Oil and Gas Limited while serving as the petroleum minister in the late Sani Abacha regime.

Being the AGF who advised the Goodluck Jonathan administration on the OPL 245 transactions at the time, Mr Adoke and other defendants had been linked to the bribery of officials and individuals connected with the deal.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also indicted Mr Adoke accusing him of accepting N300 million from Abubakar Aliyu, a controversial businessman and one of Mr Etete’s cronies, as a bribe in connection with the transaction in September 2013.

However, Shell and Eni, alongside their managers, were the main defendants in the case in Italy and have been acquitted. But Messrs Adoke, Etete and Aliyu have pending cases filed against them by the EFCC in Nigeria.

(NAN).

