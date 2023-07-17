A yet-to-be-identifiedhouse boy has allegedly killed his master and a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Ifite, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

The victim, identified as Chima Anolue, works as a lecturer in the Psychology department of the institution.

A video clip showing the suspect being interrogated by some unidentified persons has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the suspect confessed that he hit the victim with a pestle during a quarrel, which resulted in his death.

The quarrel

The suspect, reportedly an indigene of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, claimed that Mr Anolue, the victim, had asked him to cook rice on his return to the house from work.

He said while he cooked the rice, the victim asked him why he did not wash dirty plates in the house, but he did not respond to his question.

“He then slapped me. But I told him I have an ear problem and that people don’t slap me. He angrily asked if I was still talking while he talked. He slapped me again. That was how I became angry, and we fought. He beat me up, and I got tired,” he said in Igbo.

Continuing, he said: “Then I looked beside, and I saw a pestle, So I picked the pestle and hit him on his head three times.”

He spoke while being handcuffed by some armed people believed to be vigilante operatives.

The video clip also showed the victim’s corpse on a hospital bed.

“You don see am. Chop am,” a woman was heard yelling at the suspect while he was being dragged to stand in front of the bed where the victim was laid.

When contacted on Monday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was unaware of the incident.

Chika Eneh, the spokesperson of the university, Awka, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the chief security officer of the institution was yet to brief her about the incident.

