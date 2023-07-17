A one-storey block of 10 classrooms collapsed after heavy rains on Saturday at Agbado District Comprehensive High School in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent gathered that the building was donated by a daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, when she was senator for Ogun Central District between 2007 and 2011.

The building was never put to use by the school apparently because it was never completed.

Residents of the community who spoke to our correspondent on Sunday said the building, before it finally collapsed, had posed a serious danger to students and staff of the school.

They said the attention of the authorities was called to the dilapidated state of infrastructure in the school but the state ministry of education ignored the calls.

A trader near the school who identified herself as Mrs Ayilara told PREMIUM TIMES correspondent that the community had long feared the collapse of the building due to its dilapidated state.

“We thank God that the building did not collapse on a day that people were around because that would have been more tragic,” she said

The President of the Agbado District Old Students’ Association (ADCHSOSA), Ganiyu Olowu, who spoke to our correspondent over the phone said, the building collapse was a disaster foreseen.

He said his association repeatedly alerted the state ministry of education about the condition of the building and the danger it posed to students but nothing was done.

“I sent a video showing the deteriorating look of the building to the immediate past commissioner for education but nothing was done. This (the collapse) happened on a Saturday. If it had happened on a Friday, we would have been talking about a calamity now but we thank God.

“We drew the attention of the former commissioner to the alarming state of the building. We were assured that a team would be sent to inspect the site. They did visit but no action was taken on this massive classroom project initiated by Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello many years ago. There are parts of the collapsed building that can cause more havoc when students are around.”

Mr Olowu used the opportunity to again call government’s attention to the poor state of infrastructure in the school to forestal further incidents of building collapse.

A real esate broker and building professional, Kunle Ilori- Diamond, said the building could have collapsed due to many factors.

“The lifespan of a building can vary significantly depending on various factors such as construction quality, maintenance, structural design, exposure to environmental conditions, and unforeseen events like earthquakes or explosions. Buildings are typically designed and constructed to withstand their expected lifespan, which can range from several decades to over a century.

“If a building is well-designed, constructed, and maintained, it can last for many years. However, if there are significant structural flaws, poor maintenance practices, or extreme events, the collapse can occur earlier.

“Maintenance should be done every year for the MEPs (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) and periodic renovations every five years.

“It’s worth noting that Nigeria, like many other developing countries, has faced challenges with substandard construction practices, inadequate infrastructure, and limited enforcement of building codes in some areas. These factors can potentially affect the lifespan of buildings and increase the risk of collapse.

“To ensure the safety and longevity of buildings, it is crucial to adhere to proper construction practices, perform regular maintenance and inspections, and enforce building codes and regulations effectively.”

