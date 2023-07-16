The Nigerian Navy on Sunday says it has deactivated a boat laden with suspected stolen crude in Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria.

It also said that troops of the Navy Ship SOROH (NNS SOROH) recovered two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, and 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The Commander of the NNS SOROH, Olushina Ojebode, a commodore, stated this during a news conference in Yenagoa.

He said that troops of the NNS SOROH, during a water patrol at the Gbaram community of Agbadam-Foropa, made contact with six armed men in a speedboat who attempted to attack troops.

The troops, he said, overpowered the armed men in a shootout that ensued, making them flee.

He listed items recovered from the armed men to include two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and one small tecno phone.

The commander said the troops, during an anti-crude oil theft operation at Southern Ijaw, discovered a wooden boat laden with illegal crude oil.

The boat, he said, had been deactivated in line with extant regulations and standard operating procedure.

He said that with successful operations at Tebidaba, Furopa and Ezetu, combing the Bayelsa maritime environment for oil thieves, operators of illegal refineries, and sundry crimes was non-negotiable.

Mr Ojebode assured of the Navy’s commitment to providing security within Nigeria’s maritime domain, pursuant to the mandate of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Ikechukuwu Ogalla, a rear admiral.

He warned those involved in illegal activities to rethink and seek a legitimate source of livelihood or face the full weight of the force.

While commending the troops for their gallantry and professionalism, Mr Ojebode urged residents of the state to provide credible information on the activities of criminals to security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commander later took a five-minute boat ride through the Epie Creek to Famgbe in Yenagoa, where the troops destroyed the local boat used for oil theft.

(NAN)

