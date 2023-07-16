Battery Dance, a sensational New York-based dance group, and dance studios in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), on Saturday night thrilled fans at the “Dance to Connect Nigeria” concert in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dance performance show was organised by the American Embassy and the Krump Studio.

More than 100 dancers drawn from different dance groups in the FCT, including the Krump and the Capital Dancers, held the audience to a series of electrifying performances at the NUC hall in Maitama.

It was a night of glitz and glamour, in a colourful and festive ambience, as the visiting Battery Dance crew, reputed to be one of the best professional groups in the US, lit up the stage.

This was followed by a series of other performances by the different dance groups which kept the audience glued to their seats in admiration.

The Cultural Affairs Officer of the US Embassy, Julie Mckay, commended dance lovers and other stakeholders who attended the event.

According to her, the show was put together to promote social unity and drive positive change among Nigerians.

Ms Mckay explained that the show was proceeded by a 5-day series of workshops with dance studios in the FCT that culminated into the final performance showcase.

READ ALSO: Nigerian filmmaker Funa Maduka named 2023 Sundance Film Festival juror

Also speaking, Jemima Angulu, founder and artistic director of Krump Studios, said the Dance to Connect Nigeria concert was geared towards “promoting positive change both in individual lives and in society at large.”

She added that the Dance to Connect initiative would be followed by the ‘Dance for Impact’ concert, a flagship entertainment show of the various dance studios, to promote positive social, political and economic impact among Nigerians.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

