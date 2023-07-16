Guaranty Trust Bank on Saturday apologised to its customers in response to the frustration that trailed a recent update of the GTWorld mobile banking app.

Customers of GTBank had on Friday expressed disappointment about the use of the bank’s mobile app amid disruption in the bank’s digital operations.

The development occurred after the bank announced an app update which was expected to bring improvements and new features to the bank’s mobile transactions but resulted in login issues and related difficulties for customers.

In an email message to customers on Saturday, the bank apologized for the inconvenience caused by the operations of the new GTWorld app.

The bank also assured customers that its technical team is working tirelessly to rectify the situation and restore full functionality to the app.

“We are aware that as a result of the recent update we initiated on the GTWorld Mobile Banking App, you have been unable to log in to the App.

“First, we would like to sincerely apologize that we couldn’t deliver the new GTWorld App to you seamlessly as we had communicated,” it said.

To mitigate the impact on customers’ banking experience, GTBank advised users to utilize its Internet banking platform as an alternative.

“By visiting www.gtbank.com, customers can access their accounts using their existing User ID and Password from GTWorld, Bank Account Number, Mobile Number, or Email,” the bank said.

Additionally, the bank provided instructions for generating e-tokens to complete transactions securely on the Internet banking platform.

“For online banking, kindly go to www.gtbank.com and log in to Online Banking using any of the following: the same User ID and Password you use on GTWorld or Bank Account Number or Mobile Number or Email.

“If you do not have a hardware token, please generate e-tokens for completing transactions on Internet Banking by dialing *737*7# or by downloading our e token App via the Play Store or App Store.

“If you have forgotten your password, you can easily reset it on the Online Banking login page or call GTCONNECT for assistance” it read.

The bank reassured its customers that its dedicated customer service team is available round the clock to address any inquiries or complaints.

Customers can reach out to the 24-Hour Contact Center or contact GTBank via WhatsApp at 0904 000 2900 for assistance, it added.

