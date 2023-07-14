Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, has sworn in Hannatu Sabo as the first female commissioner for finance since the state was created in 1991.

Mrs Sabo, a professor of accounting, was sworn in alongside 15 other commissioners on Wednesday following their confirmation by the state’s House of Assembly.

Mrs Sabo succeeded Babangida Umar as finance commissioner.

She was born in Hadejia Local Government of the state in 1969. She attended the Federal Government Girls College, Kazaure, between 1982 to 1988.

She was admitted to Bayero University Kano (BUK), where she obtained her first degree in accounting in 1992.

Until her appointment, she was a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at BUK, where she worked as a graduate assistant from 1994 until she rose to the rank of professor in 2018.

She was sworn in as commissioner alongside 15 others, which include Mr Umar, the former finance commissioner, who was moved to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Others are Muhammad Kainuwa, a Bulgaria-trained medical doctor, who was posted to the Ministry of Health; Aminu Kanta, Ministry of Commerce; Ahmed Garba, a Ministry of Local Government and Ibrahim Garba, who was sworn in for the third as commissioner for Water Resources.

Lawan Danzomo, commissioner for Basic Education and Isah Chamo was posted to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology as the commissioner.

Musa Ahmed was posted to the Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture; Hadiza Abdulwahab to the Ministry for Women Affairs; and Muhammad Alhassan, a retired military colonel, was posted to preside over the Ministry of Lands and Regional Planning

Nura Dandoka, a medical doctor, was posted to the Ministry of Environment; Gambo Shu’aibu to the Ministry for Works; Auwal Sankara was posted as commissioner to the Ministry of Special Duties; Musa Aliyu to the Ministry of Justice; and Muttaka Namadi, commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The governor charged the new appointees to live above board while discharging their responsibilities.

He discouraged the commissioners to be very strict in monitoring and supervising fieldwork rather than desk work.

“This responsibility must be discharged, we won’t tolerate laxity in the discharge of this assignment. Your responsibility is not just to stay in the office, you can stay in the office and do the paperwork, but you must go out and ensure what we have assigned to be done to our people is done correctly, the governor said.

