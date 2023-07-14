An NGO, Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care (GIPLC), Thursday donated N100 million to 15 children with critical health challenges.

Director General/ National Coordinator, GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, said during the disbursement of the cheques in Abuja that the gesture would address critical medical issues requiring surgeries both within and outside the country.

He commended Igho Sanomi, the grand patron of the group, for making it possible to donate the money to the beneficiaries.

He added that the funds, equivalent to approximately $160,000.00, were raised during a birthday/charity dinner hosted by Mr Sanomi in May.

“If every Nigerian should do the right thing, this will help a long way. So many Nigerian children are dying every day.

“My driving force is the smile you see on recipients’ faces, saying thank you or their faces after a successful surgery.

“Just like today, the beneficiaries who had previously benefitted and are doing well is another motivation for me,” he said.

Mr Kwajafa noted that even though some donor agencies support vulnerable children in various ways, they rarely take responsibility for medical bills for ailing children with critical health conditions.

He, therefore, appealed to the government and other stakeholders to continue to support improving the health and well-being of children, especially the vulnerable and less privileged.

“Last year in December, we had an end-of-year party for 5,000 orphans, and we wrote to all the governors, ministers and MDAs asking for educational materials, and none responded.

“We were not asking for money; we just needed educational materials. So when we write and invite you for programmes, show commitment,” he said.

Mr Kwajafa reiterated the commitment of GIPLC towards promoting sustainable and participatory community charity projects that uplift vulnerable children and widows in Nigeria and around the world.

Hauwa Ibrahim, the mother of 13-year-old Fai’za Ibrahim, a beneficiary, said the N10 million support for her daughter suffering from spinal, loose bowel and lack of urine control will be used for surgery.

She said her daughter has been using diapers since birth despite several medical interventions.

Similarly, Deborah Malan, mother of 11-year-old Jonathan, another beneficiary, expressed appreciation to the organisation for their support in taking care of the medical bills of her ailing son.

NAN reports that other beneficiaries accessed assistance in various amounts depending on the severity of the health challenge.

GIPLC was established in 2006 and has raised and disbursed over $5 million to assist children with critical health conditions.

(NAN)

