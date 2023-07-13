A foundation in honour of a late Nigerian professor, Tejumola Olaniyan, is set to launch in Ibadan.

The event themed ‘Celebrating Teju the Scholar, the Son and the Man’ is scheduled to take place at the University of Ibadan on Friday.

Born in April 1959, Mr Olaniyan was a Louise Durham Mead Professor of English, African, and African Diaspora cultural studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He received his Bachelor’s and Master of Art degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria, and another Master of Art and Doctorate from Cornell University.

Mr Olaniyan taught at the University of Virginia from 1991 to 2001. He moved to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2001 and was chair of the Department of African Cultural Studies until his passing in 2019.

Additionally, he directed the African Diaspora and the Atlantic World Research Circle (ADAWRC). He served on the executive boards of the African Studies Association (ASA, 2013-2015) and the African Literature Association (ALA, 2010-2016), and was President of the ALA in 2014-2015. He was the Editor in Chief of the Journal of the African Literature Association (JALA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

