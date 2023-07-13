A foundation in honour of a late Nigerian professor, Tejumola Olaniyan, is set to launch in Ibadan.
The event themed ‘Celebrating Teju the Scholar, the Son and the Man’ is scheduled to take place at the University of Ibadan on Friday.
Born in April 1959, Mr Olaniyan was a Louise Durham Mead Professor of English, African, and African Diaspora cultural studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He received his Bachelor’s and Master of Art degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria, and another Master of Art and Doctorate from Cornell University.
Mr Olaniyan taught at the University of Virginia from 1991 to 2001. He moved to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2001 and was chair of the Department of African Cultural Studies until his passing in 2019.
READ ALSO: Yemi Ogunbiyi’s retrospections on the road that never forgets, By Kunle Ajibade
Additionally, he directed the African Diaspora and the Atlantic World Research Circle (ADAWRC). He served on the executive boards of the African Studies Association (ASA, 2013-2015) and the African Literature Association (ALA, 2010-2016), and was President of the ALA in 2014-2015. He was the Editor in Chief of the Journal of the African Literature Association (JALA).
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999