Naira recorded a significant gain against the United States dollar on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, a day after it recorded an all-time low at the segment.

However, the currency crossed the N800.00/$1 mark for the first time at the unauthorised market this year, information gathered from currency dealers revealed.

According to data published on the FMDQ website where forex is traded on Wednesday, the domestic unit closed at N 782.49 per $1 as against N788.42 to a dollar it exchanged in the previous session on Tuesday.

This represents 0.80 per cent appreciation from N788.42; the local fiat exchanged against the greenback on Tuesday.

Market data showed that the naira opened Wednesday’s trade at N775.75, which plummeted to a low of N806.00 and recorded a high of N690.00 before closing at N782.49 per $1.

The official market recorded a foreign exchange supply of $90.52 million, leaving the FMDQ Exchange Debt Market Size pegged at ₦38.46 trillion on Wednesday.

At the unauthorised market segment, the dollar exchanged at N805.00 and sold for N810.00 on Wednesday as against N785.00 and N800.00 it was exchanged for on Tuesday amidst a surge in forex demand in the country, currency dealers said.

“The price is going up daily now. The demand for the dollar is high due to the removal of fuel subsidy, so they are sourcing the dollar to purchase fuel,” Shuaibu, a currency dealer, told PREMIUM TIMES.

