A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to stop the planned demolition of Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

The agencies had recently resolved to demolish structures erected within Trademore Estate after flood from a heavy rainfall ravaged the estate last month.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how a corpse was recovered from a canal by the entrance of the estate when it was flooded.

The judge, Zubairu Mohammed, who gave the order on Wednesday, granted the developer of the estate, Trademore International Holding Nigeria Limited, an order to maintain status quo pending determination of the motion by the court.

The judge also ordered that the motion on notice and writ of summons be served on the defendants.

Mr Mohammed gave the order after hearing the ex-parte application argued by Benson Igbanoi, leading Vivian Oluchi Uche and holding the brief of the plaintiff’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Mr Ozekhome had, on behalf of the estate, filed the suit against the government agencies to stop the planned demolition.

“The application Ex-parte dated and filed 7th July, 2023 is hereby granted as prayed to wit: restraining the Defendants, whether by themselves, agents, employees, officials, privies, and all those purporting to be acting for them, or to have derived title from them, or other persons howsoever and whomsoever called from trespassing on or further trespassing on, demolishing, or further demolition of all that Trademore Estate Lugbe, Abuja, Known as Plot 1981, Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, and other appurtenances thereof at Lugbe, Abuja, with the buildings and appurtenances thereon, or from evicting the occupants of the said property from it, or in any way interfering with the Plaintiff’s exclusive right of ownership and possession of the said property pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

“I further ordered that Parties maintain status quo, while the Motion on Notice and Writ of Summons be served on the Defendants forthwith.”

Mr Mohammed adjourned the case till 22 September for hearing of the motion on notice.

