The police in Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested three suspects for allegedly taking part in the lynching of a 32-year-old man, Ebimotimi Freeborn, who was accused of stealing bread.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Preye Mathew, 50; Theophilus Tiro, 28; and Famous Precious, 22.

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, said the three were arrested on 9 July at about 5p.m. at Tombia-Amassoma Road, after a mob lynched the suspect.

The police condemned the mob action and warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their own hands.

Mr Butswat said the suspects were being interrogated and would be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

There have been similar cases of mob action in Yenagoa in the past.

About three months ago, some youths in Yenizue-Gene area of Yenagoa lynched a commercial tricycle operator after he allegedly stabbed a young man, ThankGod Douglas, to death over N50.

In January 2020, a mob in Yenagoa burnt two robbery suspects to death. They were accused of trying to rob a POS operator.

(NAN)

