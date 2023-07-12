At 2:15 p.m. local time, on 11 July, US President Joseph Biden entered the 74th North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s meeting of the North Atlantic Council with other heads of state. Sweden, which seeks to join NATO, also attended. The meeting is taking place in the Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center. Just minutes before Mr Biden’s entry into the meeting, his defence minister, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had also just entered the meeting.

Although President Recep Erdoğan of Türkiye had entered before President Biden, there was no evidence of the two presidents interacting. As leaders took to their seats, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak sat at Mr Biden’s right, while Mr Erdogan was seated to Mr Sunak’s right. Mr Sunak could be seen talking, albeit briefly, with Mr Erdoğan with the help of a translator.

When the meeting began, Mr Stoltenberg talked about Finland having recently joined NATO. In response, Mr Biden clapped promptly and enthusiastically. Similarly, when Mr Stoltenberg said Sweden would also soon join NATO, Mr Biden pumped his fist and clapped. “This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO,” said Mr Stoltenberg, adding in his remakes that unity and solidarity among them are key and “are irreplaceable pillars of our success.”

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

