A former military administrator of Kaduna State, Dangiwa Umar, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to entertain desperate lobbyists and former governors asking for appointments in his administration.

Mr Umar in a statement to reporters on Tuesday described desperate lobbyists and former governors whom he accused of bankrupting their states and dividing their people along religious lines.

“Public office is a trust that cannot be entrusted to person (s) of dubious character,” he added.

However, Mr Umar did not mention the names of the former governors he was referring to, but advised the president to avoid their company.

“Mr President please avoid the company of people who show embarrassing desperation in lobbying for appointment in your government.

“Public Office is a trust which should not be extended to persons of dubious character particularly former Governors who have bankrupted their states and left them with heavy debt burden and deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

“You cannot afford to be diverted from the onerous task of reclaiming the country, which Dr Umar Ardo correctly characterised as a failed state, the former governor said.

Mr Umar was governor of Kaduna State between 1985 to 1988 during the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

