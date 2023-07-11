The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Ladi Adebutu, has called 29 witnesses in his petition against the return of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

Mr Adebutu and his party, in their petition, alleged corrupt practices in the election against Mr Abiodun and non-compliance of the poll with the Electoral Act.

At the resumed hearing, the petitioners called 10 witnesses comprising voters, party agents and members of the PDP.

Counsel to Mr Adebutu, Goddy Uche (SAN,) had earlier informed the tribunal that the petitioners intended to call 120 witnesses.

All the witnesses who appeared before the court on Tuesday testified that elections were cancelled at their polling units and their votes were not counted following the disruption of election by suspected political thugs.

The witnesses were cross-examined by O. Keshiro, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), representing Mr Abiodun and Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) of the APC.

Giving his testimony, one of the witnesses, Rabiu Adeniyi, said thugs suspected to be working for the APC disrupted voting in his polling unit with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Mr Adeniyi said: “The election at my polling unit was cancelled after thugs working for the APC invaded our polling units and started shooting.”

Asked how he knew they were from the APC, Mr Adeniyi said: “the thugs were shouting at the top of their voices that, ‘If you won’t vote for APC, you better leave now.’”

Another witness, Olusanya Olatunji, also told the court that thugs invaded his polling unit and chased voters away.

The petitioners are expected to call more witnesses on Wednesday as the case continues.

