A family court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday ordered that a skit maker Maruf Abdullahi, aka ” Trinity”, be remanded in Agodi correction centre for allegedly sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.
The magistrate, P. O. Adetuyibi, ordered Mr Abdullahi, 31, and the parents of the child – Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat Ahmed, 29, to continue to be remanded in Agodi.
Mrs Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until 31 August for mention.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Mr Abdullahi alongside the parents of the victim with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Oluwakemi Arowosaye, told the court that the accused persons allegedly conspired together to wit sexual abuse.
Mr Arowosaye said ‘Trinity” on 17 December 2022, was alleged to have sexually abused and exploited the 10-year- old girl at Kuola area, Ibadan.
The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.
She said it also contravenes the provisions of section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
(NAN)
