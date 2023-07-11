The Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has arrested Desmond Okeh, an indigene of Anambra, for parading himself as a Lance Corporal in the Army.

Ikedichi Iweha, the spokesperson of Nigeria Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, presented the fake soldier before reporters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the suspect was arrested following an intelligence report about the activities of the fake soldier at a new generation bank located in the Government Reserve Area of the city.

“Desmond Okeh was arrested on July 6 at a new generation bank fully dressed in the number six military camouflage and in possession of a fake military identification card.

“The suspect was wearing the rank of Lance Corporal on Army camouflage with fake duty number: 16N/75/2038 on his forged military identification card.

“The suspected impostor also had in his possession a fake pass leaflet at the time of his arrest,” said Mr Iweha, a lieutenant colonel.

He said the fake soldier, during the interrogation, confessed that he bought the military camouflage from Kotuku Barracks in Kaduna and thereafter sewed it at a tailoring shop.

“Okeh said he procured the army boot from vendors opposite Alaba International Market in Lagos and printed the fake identification card at a cybercafe at Control Roundabout in Imo state.

“It is shocking to note that this same Okeh was arrested on May 15, 2022, for the same offence of impersonation and was consequently handed over to a sister security agency for prosecution.

“However, it is unfortunate the same suspect is still on the street harassing innocent civilians by parading himself to his victims as a soldier,” he added.

Mr Iweha urged the public to be conscious of the antics of criminals who present themselves as military officers to swindle them of their hard-earned money and property.

“So, people should take note that not everybody in military camouflage is a real soldier,” he said.

Why I did it – Suspect

The suspect, Mr Okeh, said his love for the military pushed him to take to impersonation after several failed attempts to join the army.

“Since 2016, I’ve been applying to be recruited into the Nigeria Army but have not been successful due to my (academic) result.

“So, anytime I am around my friends that got accepted into the army, I get carried away and get the feeling like I am part of them.

“This is why I bought a camouflage material and sewed it to feel like an officer,” he said.

(NAN)

