Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has1 implored the federal government to take action to repair the damaged Oba axis of the Onitsha-Owerri Highway.

The spokesperson to Mr Soludo, Christian Aburime, said the governor made the call when he visited the failed portion of the road that had been cut off due to massive gully erosion.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief-of-Staff, Earnest Ezeajughi, said the state government was acting on an emergency basis because it could not wait for the federal government’s response.

He said that Anambra was grappling with over 1,000 active gully erosion sites and that the one on the highway was one of the numerous sites which required urgent intervention.

“We are appealing to the federal government to quickly intervene and save this road from total collapse,” Mr Ezeajughi said.

The state Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okomma, described the erosion as “huge”.

Mr Okomma said that the Anambra government had arrested the situation and stopped further progression through some remedial works.

He said, “We have achieved the first objective. The second objective is to stop further erosion slide as we await the federal government.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Felix Odimegwu, said erosion was an existential threat in the state and called for increased ecological funding.

He said the state government had been carrying out remedial work to check the damage being done by gully erosion and called for federal assistance.

(NAN)

