Emmanuel Ogbeche, the spokesperson to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, said the new administration inherited a “rundown” state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the spokesperson stated this when he spoke with the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, in Calabar on Monday.

Mr Ogbeche stressed that the state was “badly rundown” and that it would require the support and collaboration of all to put things in order.

He, however, said Governor Otu was up to the task of turning things around.

According to him, “Otu inherited a rundown state. It was badly rundown… There is no record of anything; approvals were given on WhatsApp messages.

“It will require a lot to turn the state around, and thank God we have a capable and listening governor ready to provide the needed leadership.”

Speaking further, Mr Ogbeche solicited the NUJ’s support for the governor while promising that the governor would support the union.

He said he was ready to give his all to justify the governor’s confidence.

“This is a job I never lobbied for or didn’t make any call nor contact anyone to secure the job.

“The job found me with God’s grace, and I am ready to do everything to justify that confidence reposed on me by the governor.

“As a member of the union and the immediate past chairman of Abuja council, I will ensure a robust relationship between the governor and the media practitioners in the state,” he stated.

The Chairperson of the NUJ in the state, Nsa Gill, congratulated Mr Ogbeche on his appointment and promised that members of the union in the state would work to ensure he succeeds in his new office.

(NAN)

