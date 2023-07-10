Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State, has appealed to the government for support for its students and staff affected by heavy flooding in parts of the town on Friday and Saturday.

Two days of downpours left many parts of Ilaro underwater.

Many areas ravaged by the floods have a large population of students of the federal polytechnic.

The areas affected include Gbogidi, Double Crown and Odo Fufu, all in Ilaro.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had predicted heavy rainfalls in many states of Nigeria in the coming months.

Many students said their rooms were flooded and belongings submerged following the heavy rains on Friday and Saturday.

A bridge in the area also collapsed under the torrential rain, sweeping a vehicle into a canal.

Speaking on the collapsed bridge, an indigene of Ilaro, Gbenga Ekunola, said the attention of the senator representing the area (Ogun West district), Olamilekan Adeola, had been drawn to the development.

“Senator Adeola immediately called his team to go to the said spot to access the situation for immediate intervention,” he said.

A Higher National Diploma 1 (HND 1) student of the institution, Romoke Adelana, expressed the frustration of fellow residents of the area at the situation.

READ ALSO:

“I am yet to recover from it. This is too much for us here in Ilaro, I must say.”

When asked what she would do next, Miss Adelana said,” My parent said I should return home immediately, and I have to, else my mummy will start panicking.”

Rector asks students, staff to relocate

During a visit to the affected areas on Saturday, the rector of the polytechnic, Mukail Aremu, advised staff and students of the Institution to move away from flood-prone areas.

While commiserating with those who lost valuables to the incident, the rector charged the students to stop seeking accommodation in areas prone to flooding, such as Riverside, adding that “those who are present in such areas should relocate to safer places.”

He urged the relevant agencies at the federal and state levels to aid the affected students and staff of the institution.

