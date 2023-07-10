A civil society organisation, Child’s Rights Rehabilitation Network, says it has reintegrated 8,000 vulnerable children into the society in Akwa Ibom since its inception in 2003.

The organisation runs a facility, CRARN Centre, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where it takes homeless kids off the street for shelter and rehabilitation. Their parents or guardians labelled the kids witches and kicked them out of their homes.

The President of the Child’s Rights Rehabilitation Network, Sam Itauma, made the disclosure while addressing reporters on Sunday in Eket to mark the 20th-anniversary celebration of the organisation.

Mr Itauma said the centre had rehabilitated, reconciled, integrated and reunited 8,000 vulnerable children back to society in the state.

He lamented the situation where vulnerable children were labelled witches and stigmatised in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Itauma explained that the anniversary was meant to draw the attention of the state, local and federal governments that there was a need to give a helping hand to vulnerable children in society.

“Our efforts have rehabilitated or supported more than 8,000 vulnerable children who have either accessed support from us or rescued into our CRARN facility,” Mr Itauma said.

He noted that about 20 children had graduated from the College of Education while 25 vulnerable children were in the tertiary institutions in the state.

Mr Itauma disclosed that the centre had put six structures in place, adding that the centre has a school called CRARN Academy in the state.

The centre is partnering with government security agencies to protect the vulnerable children in the state, according to him.

Mr Itauma stressed the need to always assist vulnerable children and raise awareness of happenings among vulnerable children in society.

He solicited support from individuals, local and foreign donor agencies to expand the facility at the centre.

The top priority of vulnerable children is access to quality education, he said. He said some kids who could not be rescued from the streets suffer abuse and torture, and some have died under horrible circumstances.

He thanked the Akwa Ibom State Government for its support, saying its impact and advice led to the establishment of the CRARN Centre in 2003.

Mr Itauma and the Child’s Rights Rehabilitation Network became popular in Akwa Ibom after a documentary, Saving Africa’s Witch Children, aired about 15 years ago, revealed the abuse of children labelled as witches in oil-rich Akwa Ibom State.

The documentary features shocking stories of torture inflicted on children, including a 13-year-old who was tied up with chicken wire and starved and beaten for two weeks and a 14-year-old girl who was burned with acid before her mother attempted to bury her alive, according to the UK Guardian newspaper.

One 17-year-old was left brain-damaged after having a three-inch nail driven into her skull, the paper wrote.

(NAN)

