The anti-graft agency, ICPC, has dismissed a report that the State Security Services carted away files implicating President Bola Tinubu and close aides from its office

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) dismissed the report in a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

She said that the report was fake and baseless, adding that ICPC never had such files in any of its offices across the country.

“The commission hereby states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Bola Tinubu or his close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states.

“And, therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” Ms Ogugua stated.

She said, while the commission did not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it was however necessary to adhere to the tenets of the journalism profession in the discharge of such a role.

According to her, for the umpteenth time, the commission wishes to urge media organisations not to allow the use of their medium to propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents.

“The commission’s channels of communications remain open for clarification and confirmation,” she said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

