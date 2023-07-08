Following the indictment of the 19-year-old candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme, by the committee set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised Nigerians to trust its efforts towards redefining the conduct of public examinations in the country.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, who spoke in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday morning, said the distrust in the nation’s public institutions by many Nigerians had contributed significantly to the country’s poor image on the global stage.

The investigative committee report, submitted to Mr Soludo on Friday and has since gone viral on social media, confirmed the forgery allegation against the 19-year-old student.

Apart from recommending that Miss Mmesoma tenders a public apology to JAMB, the committee also recommends “psychological counselling and therapy” for the indicted candidate.

Since the matter became public knowledge last week, many Nigerians, including former Ministers of Education, and Aviation, Oby Ezekwesili and Osita Chidoka, respectively, have made statements.

Many other commentators introduced ethnic and political colourations into the discussion, accusing JAMB of attempting to frustrate the candidate.

But when the examination body released the list of the top 10 candidates in the examination, another indigene of Anambra State, Umeh Ikechinyere, who scored 360 as against Miss Mmesoma’s 362 claim, was presented as the highest scorer.

JAMB reacts

Meanwhile, speaking on Saturday, the JAMB spokesperson, Mr Benjamin, said the verdict by the probe panel is a vindication of the examination body.

He said: “Nigerians must learn to trust their public institutions. Nigerians will want to believe that nothing good will ever come out of this nation. It is not true. There are many things that we do that other countries abroad also copy from us.

“It is so unfortunate that even people who have served in high office would also want to reduce themselves to this kind of emotional behaviour. We must learn to build this nation and not pull it down.”

Mr Benjamin also assured Nigerians that the integrity of JAMB is sacrosanct and that the management is working hard to protect it.

He advised candidates not to give in to societal pressure to cheat, insisting that JAMB is determined to nip in the bud all forms of malpractice in its examinations.

