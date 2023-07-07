The Enugu State Government has announced the arrest of some hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Panic in Enugu

There was panic in Enugu on Wednesday following reports that some gunmen stormed the state to enforce a controversial one-week sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Simon Ekpa, the leader of Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB, had, in a statement on 14 June, announced a one-week sit-at-home in the South-east.

Mr Ekpa, a self-acclaimed prime minister of “Biafra Republic Government in Exile”, said the sit-at-home would hold from 3 to 5 July and continue from Friday 7 to 10 July.

But Emma Powerful, the spokesperson of the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu, would later disown the declaration saying the sit-at-home order did not emanate from the group.

Like in other parts of the South-east, there was panic in Enugu, with many scampering for safety, on Wednesday, over rumours of shooting in some parts of the state.

Enugu govt speaks

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the state government was determined to resist attempts by the hoodlums to cause fear among residents of the state.

The SSG reiterated the ban on sit-at-home in the state.

“Government urges members of the public to disregard any scaremongers and go about their businesses, as security measures are fully in place to continue to enforce law and order and safeguard lives and property,” he said.

He added that the government had arrested some hoodlums who were enforcing the sit-at-home order in the state.

“It is noteworthy that many enemies of Enugu State and Igbo land, the hoodlums, anarchists, and criminal elements, who hide under freedom agitation to perpetrate destruction, violent crimes, as well as those who engage in scaremongering through fake videos and images, have been tracked down, apprehended and are being brought to book,” Mr Onyia said, without giving details.

“We are winning the war and therefore call on Ndi Enugu to volunteer information to the authorities on any suspicious person and movement as well as those who use social media to spread rumours and instigate panic among the members of the public.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

