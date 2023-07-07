President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, 8 July, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.
The summit, which takes place on Sunday, 9 July, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues including; Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.
Other items slated for discussion include; Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.
President Tinubu will be accompanied by some members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other top government officials.
He is expected back in the country at the end of the meeting.
Dele Alake
Special Adviser to the President
(Special Duties, Communications and Strategy)
