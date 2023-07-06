The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has disbanded the police team in Edo State caught in a viral video running over a handcuffed man with their patrol vehicle.

Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adeyobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, Channel Television reported.

Nigerians were outraged by the incident about a week ago in the Ekpoma area of the state.

In the video, a handcuffed man was lying on a road while a police vehicle — a Sienna car — ran over him as onlookers screamed, asking the officers to stop while the handcuffed man was powerless beneath the vehicle, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

The Force spokesperson had described the actions of the officers as “unpoliced”.

“I don’t think a normal human being can do this. To crush a man with a car? This is unbelievable. We need to take urgent action on this. It is strange to me as a person,” he said in a Twitter post.

The erring officers — seven of them — led by Magdalene Osayande, an assistant superintendent of police, were arrested on the order of the police commissioner in Edo State.

The inspector general of police later directed that the officers be transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Adejobi said the team’s disbandment was to address the unprofessional conduct of the officers, regularise and standardise police operations in the area and restore public trust in the police.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures. This move underscores the commitment of IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

