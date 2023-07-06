A 62-year-old physically challenged man, Adetunji Ayaji, has been murdered in his house in the Imasayi community in Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The man was reportedly hacked to death on Wednesday by unknown persons who allegedly broke into his house after his family members had gone out.

The police made this known in a statement signed by their spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, on Thursday.

Ms Odutola said the victim was killed around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and the family members later met his lifeless body in a pool of blood upon their return.

The statement reads, “The command received the report of a machete to death of one Adetunji Ayaji, 62 years, where unknown assailants gained entrance into the home of the deceased and murdered him.

“The unfortunate incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at about 1500hrs after the family members of the deceased went about their various daily business, leaving the physically challenged husband and father at home.

“His family members, at the close of work, on arrival, met Late Adetunji Ayaji lifeless in the pool of his blood.

“The divisional crime officer of Imasayi, the Police jurisdiction covering the area where the dastardly act occurred on his investigation, confirmed the report.

“The DCO observed the buzz line of the deceased and was taken away. His remains have been evacuated to General Hospital Ilaro, where Mr Adetunji Ajayi was certified dead; his corpse was deposited at Ilaro General Hospital for further examinations.”

According to the spokesperson, the commissioner of police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, vowed that the killers will “ regret their actions.”

“He assured that justice will be done and the killers will definitely not go scot-free, but justice must be done in respect of exposing the unfortunate perpetrators of this height of violence, condemning the senseless killing.

“The Ogun State Police Command Headquarters sympathises with members of the families for their misfortune and painful loss and further assures that investigations are at quick double time to unravel the crime please.”

