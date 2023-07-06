President Bola Tinubu says his government is conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of Nigerians on the issue.

Mr Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of Nigerian Army on Thursday in Ibadan.

He assured Nigerians of his government’s resolve to address all threats and take care of national security challenges confronting the country within the shortest possible time.

The president said his administration would continue to do all it could and as permitted by the Constitution to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens and the nation’s unity.

“I assure the Nigerian Army and the entire Armed Forces of my commitment to their welfare, and I will address the issue of equipment, insufficient funding and other factors constraining their efficient operation,” he said.

Mr Tinubu added that his administration has put in place a mechanism that would comprehensively address all the challenges facing the Armed Forces for them to effectively carry out their operations.

While calling on all Nigerians to unite and shun all acts capable of dividing the nation, the president commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“I commend you for your joint efforts in tackling Boko Haram and I urge you to replicate the same in tackling banditry and other criminals trying to destabilise the country,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, said the Nigerian Army was living up to its constitutional role.

“The Army will continue to contribute to ensuring adequate domestic and global security through effective internal security and peace-keeping operations,” he said.

Mr Lagbaja said insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality facing the country have been greatly reduced by the concerted efforts of the Nigerian Army.

“Also, the Nigerian Army has made tremendous progress in the areas of professionalism and administration as well as cooperation with sister agencies,” he said.

The COAS expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for his constant support and inspiration, and pledged his loyalty to the president and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Present at the occasion were the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar.

Other dignitaries present were a representative of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun; two former chiefs of army staff, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and other traditional leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion witnessed a show of abilities and professionalism of the Nigerian Army, display of combat vehicles and equipment, physical training, among others.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

