The police say three suspected cultists were killed on Wednesday night at Bariga in Lagos State by members of another suspected group.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday,

Mr Hundeyin said the police were yet to identify the groups involved in the attack, adding that operatives had been drafted to the area to ensure peace.

NAN gathered that one of those inflicted with bullet injury during the gun duel was in a coma in an undisclosed hospital.

It further learnt that it was noticed that the cultists, last week, were preparing for a clash, which some residents in Bariga never thought would claim lives.

According to a source, sporadic shootings started Wednesday night around Idi-aba, popularly known as a hideout for notorious cultists and a major base of drug dealers.

“It spread towards Akilo, sungas, and inwards Olorunkemi Street in the Shomolu area, where some passersby sustained varying degrees of injury.

“Residents are calling on the Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, to come to their rescue,” the source said.

(NAN)

