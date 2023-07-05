The opposition parties in the Senate said their agenda for the upper house will be based on promoting socio-economic, infrastructural and democratic development in the country.

The Minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North), disclosed this at a press briefing shortly after the plenary on Wednesday.

The opposition parties are the PDP, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and the Young Progressive Party. They have a total of 50 senators in the 109-member upper legislative chamber.

Mr Mwadkwon, who emerged as the leader of the parties on Tuesday, said the parties would contribute to legislating on the policies that will help the Nigerian government make budgeting plans that will benefit their constituents.

He also said he and his colleagues will ensure improvement in the allocation of government resources in the budgetary procedure.

“The opposition leadership will work to ensure the following specifically:

“Help government to shift from line budgeting to citizens’ needs without adequate evaluation or bottom-up needs assessment to program Based Budgeting (CNTPBB) in terms of implementation, which will enable our constituents to benefit more from the national budget.

“Help to improve government efficiency in resource allocation by linking citizens’ need to program performance to budget allocation’ through the budgetary process.”

Mr Mwadkwon also said the minority would collaborate with foreign, regional and parliamentary organisations “to strengthen opposition activities in

parliament to deliver good governance and national cohesion for Nigeria’s democratic survival.”

He listed the organisations as the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), Global Parliamentary Association against Corruption; European Union Parliament; Commonwealth Parliamentary Association; National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Westminster Foundation for Democracy; Sustainable Development Goals Network; PLAC; YIAGA Africa; Centre for Democracy Development; International Republic Institute (IRI), African Parliamentary Advocacy and Reform Group (APARG) and National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Mr Mwadkwon also promised that his leadership will ensure that all senators of the minority parties and their constituencies are supported.

He added that the minority parties would make and contribute to bills, motions and debates on the floor of the Senate.

