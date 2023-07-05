The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attack on the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ogun and commiserated with the Salvation Army in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on 2 June attacked the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun, killing the pastor and abducting seven members of the church.

NAN also reports that 12 pastors of the Salvation Army, a baby and a driver died in an accident on the same day, near Benin City, Edo.

This is contained in a message by the President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the leadership of CAN received the news of the tragic incidents with great shock.

“We urge the various security agencies to increase vigilance on places of worship, during religious gatherings and provide adequate security measures for worshippers.

“CAN urge citizens not to be discouraged by the recent losses but to continue to look up to God for help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches.”

The cleric said that the association stands with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain.

He urged the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident at the church to prevent a repeat.

“The attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ogun, is an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria.

“We mourn the loss of the Pastor and condemn the kidnapping of worshippers who were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship.

“We commend the security agencies for their swift response to the incident and call for intensified efforts to apprehend all the perpetrators,“ he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

