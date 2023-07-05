The Senate has called on concerned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government in charge of flooding to release funds allocated for dredging rivers, canals and other water bodies as provided in the 2023 approved budget.

This was a sequel to a motion moved by Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East) at the plenary on Wednesday.

The dredging of blocked rivers, canals and other water channels was addressed in the 9th Senate, and funds were allocated in the 2023 appropriation for controlling the flooding menace.

Despite the allocation, many areas, including the Federal Capital Territory, still experience flooding, where many lives have been lost and properties damaged.

In the motion, Mr Daniel explained that the Nigerian government must make appropriate provisions for controlling flooding before the September to November rainfall.

The senator said many lives of people in his constituency have been lost, and many properties have been damaged by flooding that occurred in the past.

He, therefore, prayed to the Senate to encourage the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to flood victims in his constituents.

Many of the senators supported the motion when it was thrown open for debate on the ground that flooding is a recurring incident that affects many parts of the country.

Some of the senators who contributed to the motion are Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT); Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central); Dave Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South) and Adam Oshiolme (APC, Edo North).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, granted the prayer of the motion to urge the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to revisit the proposed construction of Dasin Hausa Dam and any other Dams as the case may be to take in the flood waters from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon

Mr Akpabio also urged NEMA to send relief materials to the affected flood victims in Sagamu and Ijebu areas of Ogun East, Ogun State and victims of flooding in Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

