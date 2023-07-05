The federal government has expressed condolences to the family of the late Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, over his demise.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, conveyed the condolence message on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Ajose-Adeogun, who died at the age of 96, was the first Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) during the regime of Murtala Muhammed.

He was charged with the responsibility of drawing up the Abuja Master plan.

In the statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the SGF, Mr Akume described the late former minister as a “technocrat, a boardroom guru, entrepreneur and an initiator of developmental projects in the country.’’

He also commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State and prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before Mr Ajose-Adeogun was appointed the FCT minister, he served meritoriously as a two-term Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply in 1975.

He was later appointed as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties, Federal Capital Development Authority and, until his death, was the chief of Ita-Aladan, Obun Eko, Isale Eko, Lagos.

(NAN)

