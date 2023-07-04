The police have arrested two suspects in the kidnapping last month of an Islamic cleric, Alli Bodunde, in Uso, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 67-year-old Chief Imam of Uso was on 18 June kidnapped in his farm by three suspected cattle herders.

Family sources said the cleric was released after paying a N2 million ransom.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the police spokesperson in the state, paraded the suspects on Tuesday at the police headquarters in Akure.

She identified the suspects as Muinah Mohammed (19), Aisha Bello (20) and Isah Bello (40).

She said, “On the 18th of June, 2023, one Mrs Bodunde, around 6 p.m., went to the Uso division to complain that her husband, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde, went to the farm and he was supposed to come back around 2 p.m. but unfortunately when they did not see him they sent two persons to the farm in order to look for him.

“When they got to the farm, they met his car and his mobile phone, but they could not see him. And immediately the case was reported, the police swung into action and at the end of the day, the man was released.

“But in the cause of the investigation, we realised that the man in question is the Chief Imam of the Uso community, and through our intelligence team, we were able to arrest the suspects, and at the end of the investigations, the suspects will be charged to court.”

