Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, has announced plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, similar to Twitter.
This is coming a few days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read per day on the social media site. The limits on account led to an outcry with some users looking for alternative platforms.
Threads is Instagram’s text-based conversation app expected to be released on Thursday. It will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple’s App Store showed.
ALSO READ: Twitter Verification: Wizkid, Davido, others lose badges
Twitter had also said TweetDeck will go behind a paywall in 30 days time, all in a bid to get users to sign up to Twitter Blue.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999