Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, has announced plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, similar to Twitter.

This is coming a few days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read per day on the social media site. The limits on account led to an outcry with some users looking for alternative platforms.

Threads is Instagram’s text-based conversation app expected to be released on Thursday. It will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple’s App Store showed.

Twitter had also said TweetDeck will go behind a paywall in 30 days time, all in a bid to get users to sign up to Twitter Blue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

