The Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi, has sent the names of 16 persons as commissioner-nominees to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and consideration as members of the state executive council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the government of the state, Bala Ibrahim.

The governor said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees agreed with Section 192 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“I hope that this exercise will receive the usual expeditious considerations of the Honourable Members of the House,” the governor told the lawmakers in the letter.

PREMIUM TIMES’ review of the commissioner’s list showed that 12 of the nominees worked under the immediate past administration while one other worked under the Sule Lamido administration.

Eight commissioners nominated by the governor were former commissioners and aides who served under the immediate past governor of the state, Muhammad Badaru.

Prominent among the nominees are Babangida Umar, a former commissioner of finance and Aminu Kanta, a former commissioner for land and an adviser to the governor on political matters.

Ibrahim Garba, a former commissioner of water resources in the immediate past administration was also among the nominees.

A former commissioner of education, Lawan Danzomo, who served as commissioner from the beginning of the Fourth Republic in I999 and served in the immediate past administration, was also nominated for the same post.

Sagir Ahmad, a former land commissioner, in the immediate past administration, and Hadiza Abdulwahab, a former commissioner of women affairs under the Sule Lamido administration were also nominated commissioners in the new administration.

Former commissioner of agriculture, Auwal Sankara, was also nominated. The immediate past attorney general and commissioner for justice, Musa Aliyu, was also nominated.

Another former commissioner of information, Muhammad Alhassan, also made the list.

Muhammad Kainuwa, a former permanent secretary in the state’s ministry of health and environment under the immediate past administration was among the commissioner-nominees.

Other aides who worked under Mr Badaru, who were nominated commissioners, include Ahmed Garba, a former political adviser to Mr Badaru and a former deputy speaker.

A personal physician to Mr Badaru who is serving as the executive secretary of the Jigawa State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Nura Dandoka, was also nominated.

Another nominee, Gambo Shu’aibu, was a former permanent secretary in the ministry of water resources in the immediate past administration.

The new nominees are Hannatu Muhammad, a professor; Isah Chamo and Muttaka Namadi.

