Few months after it conducted the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it is now confronted with conducting four bye-elections across the country.

This followed the resignation of a federal lawmaker and the deaths of another federal lawmaker-elect as well as two state lawmakers.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“Barely a few weeks after the inauguration of the National and State Houses of Assembly, we are already confronted with four bye-elections as a result of resignation,” he said.

Affected constituencies

Mr Yakubu listed the constituencies affected to include the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State where the elected lawmaker, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, resigned to take up the position of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Another affected constituency is the Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State. The member-elect for the constituency, Isma’ila Maihanchi, died on 22 April before he was inaugurated.

The other constituencies involved are Chibok Constituency of Borno State and Chikun Constituency of Kaduna State.

The member representing Chibok in the Borno House of Assembly, Nuhu Clark, died on 12 April while undergoing treatment in India.

Meanwhile, the member representing Chikun in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Garba Madami, died on 17 June, a few days after inauguration of the assembly.

Off-cycle elections

The commission will also conduct three off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, all of which are scheduled for 11 November.

The three are among the eight states where governorship elections are not held alongside other states due to previous litigations that unseated some candidates. The other states are Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, Edo and Ondo states.

Mr Yakubu said INEC would soon commence the regular stakeholder engagement ahead of the off-cycle elections.

“We have already published the final list of candidates for the elections and campaign in public officially commenced on 14th June 2023,” he said. “The Commission will soon commence the regular stakeholder engagements ahead of the elections.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

