Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, on Monday, paid a surprise visit to the General Hospital, Dutse, the state capital, where he caught health workers selling drugs that are meant to be given to children under five for free.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, said his principal described the action of the health workers as sabotage.

He said it contravened the state government’s policy on free healthcare for children under five and lactating mothers.

“The governor was particularly worried to find out that patients—even under-fives—were being sold drugs in the hospital in contravention of the State Government’s policy of free healthcare to under-five-year-old children in the state.

“70 per cent of the children caregivers and lactating mothers interviewed by the Governor (during the unscheduled visit) said they bought drugs and were not given bedsheets.

“He frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the hospital’s management, saying, “This is tantamount to sabotage which the perpetrators will not go unpunished,” Mr Gumel said.

“The Governor was not happy with the deplorable condition of the hospital. In some sections, there was no light as both staff and patients were sitting in the dark, and in some patient wards, there were no window nets to prevent mosquitoes,” he added.

Unscheduled visits

Monday’s visit was a continuation of the governor’s unscheduled visits to state institutions. On 19 June, the governor paid an unscheduled visit to the state’s secretariat complex in Dutse, where he discovered only a few workers and senior officials turned up for work.

During the visit, he met only six senior officers in their offices.

Of the 22 serving permanent secretaries, only three were in their offices attending to files when the governor visited the secretariat.

