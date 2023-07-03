Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has advised Iranian citizens against taking unnecessary trips to France amid the ongoing violence in the European state.

Nasser Kanaani gave the warning in a statement published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

He was commenting on the ongoing protests in France sparked by a policeman’s fatal shooting of a teenager.

Mr Kanaani also cautioned Iranians living in France against making unnecessary trips to or visiting conflict-ridden areas, noting that Tehran was closely monitoring the developments in France.

Earlier on 27 of June, a French police officer opened fire and killed 17-year-old Nahel M, a French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent, when the latter refused to comply with the order to pull over his car.

The police officer who fired his gun later told investigators that he had acted for fear of the car causing a fatal accident.

The shooting has triggered violent protests throughout France, which have so far led to the arrest of hundreds of people by the French police in major cities. (Xinhua/NAN)

