The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo, in Ondo State, has appealed to members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) to call off their strike in the institution.

The Rector of the school, Gani Ogundahunsi, made the plea in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that ASUP. on June 9, withdrew their services over 13 months’ salary owed them by the institution.

Mr Ogundahunsi urged ASUP to resume duties to enable the students to participate in the first semester exams, which were scheduled for June 13.

He said the management had met with ASUP, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (NASUP) on the subject.

”We appeal for patience. I sympathise with all the staff. But they need to show some level of endurance and sacrifice because they will soon smile again.

“So, I am appealing to the unions to consider the future of the students and allow them to return to class for their examinations,“ he said.

NAN reports that a communiqué signed by the union’s chairman, Ade Arikawe, and Secretary, Damilola Fapetu, at the end of a congress held in the institution, stated that they unanimously agreed to withdraw their services until the institution and Ondo State government meet their demands.

The union observed that the current price of fuel has added to the hardship their members were experiencing, calling on the management of the institution and the state government to pay their outstanding salaries without delay.

The communiqué read: “After much emphasis and extensive deliberation, the Congress unanimously agreed to withdraw services of the members from participating in the scheduled first-semester examination exercise, which is proposed to commence on June 13, 2023, until the condition below is met.

“Before arriving at the decision, we observed that the hardship and challenges of the current price of fuel on our members and attendance at their official duties are making it extremely difficult.

“We want the payment in full of all outstanding (13 months) salary arrears owned by the staff of the institution.

“The congress wishes to strongly emphasise that the decision above is binding on all the financial members of the union (ASUP).”

(NAN)

