The N200 billion supplementary budget forwarded to the Rivers House of Assembly by the Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, has passed through a first reading.

The supplementary budget was contained in a request letter, read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaehule (PDP- Obio/Akpor), during the plenary on Friday.

The letter mentioned that the budget would focus on project execution and infrastructure development in the state.

“The fund will be channelled to infrastructure development, particularly construction of the planned Port Harcourt Ring Road,” according to the letter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new administration conceived the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

The 2023 appropriation budget did not capture funding for the Ring Road.

Warning to herders

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara on Thursday charged Muslim clerics in Rivers to caution herders against attacking, killing farmers, damaging crops and harassing residents in the state, according to a report by the Punch newspaper.

The governor gave the charge when he received the leadership of the Muslim community who visited him during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at the Government House, Port Harcourt, according to the paper.

“The Local Government areas are complaining, so I expect results in a couple of weeks by calling these people who practice open grazing to order in Ikwerre, Etche, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and parts of Emohua Local Government Areas. They shouldn’t be harassing the people and should stop killing them in their farms,” the governor said.

(NAN)

