The Enugu State Government has set up a task force on erosion to assist in controlling and mitigating the impacts of flooding in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this on Friday, while speaking to reporters shortly after a meeting with task force members and other state leaders.

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the task force members were drawn from different agencies in the state, such as the National Emergency Management Agency, State Emergency Management Agency, Enugu State Waste Management Authority, Enugu State Ministry of Health, and Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority.

The SSG listed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the town planning authority, the chairpersons of the council areas in the state affected by flooding and erosion, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

He said Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State considered creating the task force in response to flood predictions by various agencies.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, in its 2023 seasonal climate prediction, predicted that the rainfall onset will be a lot more intensive this year and in most parts of the country. Enugu State is among the states predicted to experience extended rainfall and will likely record 1300 millimetres to 2000 millimetres of rainfall this year,” Mr Onyia said.

“Also, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, in its annual flood outlook, listed Enugu State among the 224 local governments that fall within the moderate flood risk areas.”

He added that the task force would help the government forestall environmental disasters and develop a sustainable plan for the strategic engagement of future disasters in the state.

Some of the local government areas with a high risk of flooding include Enugu East, Enugu South, Enugu North, Nkanu East, Nsukka, Udi, Ezeagu, Nkanu West, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo-Etiti, Oji River, Uzo Uwani, Aninri, Awgu and Isi Uzo.

Warning

Mr Onyia warned residents of the state against erecting structures on waterways, dumping refuse on drainages as well as deliberate obstruction of canals.

The SSG appealed to the residents to cooperate with the task force in identifying buildings on waterways, evacuating illegal structures and blocking drainages.

He stressed that enforcing building regulations, prosecution of sanitary offences, and proactive response to the environment would mitigate erosion impacts, prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases and protect lives.

On her part, the Secretary of the newly constituted task force, Chinasa Mbah, told reporters that the state had been experiencing devastating flash floods with consequences on livelihoods.

She said the state would likely experience “torrents of rain from now until later in December.” She urged residents to exercise caution on how they dispose of waste, manage the environment, and erect structures.

“Our ideas about the environment should change. People have been building in erosion-prone areas despite warnings. Some of the buildings have already collapsed, and we are only entering the peak of rainfall in our state,” she stated.

