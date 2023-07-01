The head of the country’s football association said women in Iran would be allowed to watch stadium football matches.

Until now, women in Iran have only been allowed in the stands on a few exceptions, most recently at the friendly match against Russia.

When and under what conditions women will be allowed to watch matches in stadiums was initially unclear.

“Fortunately, the country’s Security Council has approved this issue and set up a working group to decide on its implementation,” Iranian Football Federation chief Mehdi Taj said on the sidelines of an event.

The country’s arch-conservative clergy argued that women had no business in stadiums with fanatical male fans.

Under pressure from the world governing body FIFA, the ban has recently been relaxed.

Above the parliament, Iran’s powerful Security Council deals with defence issues and protecting the Islamic Revolution.

Its decisions are final after the religious leader approves them.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

