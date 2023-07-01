State governors have pledged to complement the Federal Government’s initiatives to provide relief to Nigerians,

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi said on Friday in Lagos.

Governor Bello stated this after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

He said the successful implementation of the succour pledged by the Federal Government to cushion the negative effect of the fuel subsidy removal must be matched by all tiers of government.

“Now we have a leader who has spelt out his policy direction for revamping the economy and needs all our support.

“That support will be complemented by the state governors.

“We are all ready to provide relief for our people. We feel their pains and trust the people to be patient in this trying phase so that they will reap the benefits of the new government’s economic initiatives.

“We shall not let the President down, and we shall not let our people down in this phase of a new economic journey to a stronger and resilient nation.

“The President has given us that full assurance of being people-friendly,” the governor said.

Similarly, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue said already his government has marshalled out an action plan to restore the state’s lost glory “after the long drought”.

He said the state government had implemented immediate policies to stimulate the civil service and agriculture sectors as remedial interventions towards a vibrant Benue.

“The people of Benue, and indeed all Nigerians, can rest assured that a new dawn is coming to Benue.

“I have started by working on the welfare of the civil servants. That is not even a project that ordinarily one should state. But it’s a way forward due to what we met on the ground.

“Other agricultural incentives for farmers are in the pipeline and will be unfolded very soon.

“I want to restore Benue to its position of being the food basket of Nigeria. Agricultural potential in the state is worth more than crude oil,” Mr Alia, a reverend father, said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state governors have national, zonal and local fora, irrespective of party affiliations, where they meet to harmonise policies and programmes.

The Nigeria Governors Forum and the Progressive Governors Forum are systems for such meetings.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

