The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, said they had arrested a suspected ritualist with a human skull.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this on Friday in a text of the second quarter news briefing by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatoye Durosinmi.

The suspect, Edu Ime of Mbak Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area, was arrested on 15 May at a popular Urua Ekpa Junction around Calabar-Itu Highway, Mr Durosinmi said.

“Suspect could not give any reasonable explanation as to why he was in possession of a human skull but named their ring leader, who is a suspected ritualist,” he said.

Reviewing the police achievements in Akwa Ibom in the last three months, Mr Durosinmi said 269 suspects had been arrested for offences ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and cultism.

Arrest of suspected kidnappers

The police spokesperson, Mr Macdon, said the police in the state also arrested a gang who, on 14 April, kidnapped a vice chancellor of a private university in the state.

Mr Macdon did not disclose the identity of the victim and the university.

He identified the suspect as Prince Okon, a former domestic worker sacked by the vice chancellor because of “criminal tendencies”.

The suspect, Mr Macdon said, masterminded the victim’s kidnapping in collaboration with two of his gang members, Saviour Luke and Richard Friday.

“The sum of N1, 270, 000 cash was recovered as part of the ransom paid, while N250,000 was left in one of the suspect’s accounts. The Toyota Corolla used for the operation was also recovered. The VC has been reunited with his family,” he said.

Besides the suspected ritualist and kidnappers, the police said they arrested five suspected cultists ”who terrorised residents of Uyo during the cult clash around Nwaniba”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

