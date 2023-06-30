Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has suspended almost all the permanent secretaries and the head of service in the state’s civil service.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kazie Uko, on Thursday.

Mr Otti explained that the decision followed the inauguration of a judicial panel of inquiry tasked with recovering government properties and funds from past officials who served under the former governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The governor also approved the appointment of Joy Maduka as acting Head of Service (HoS) to replace the suspended HoS.

Mrs Maduka serves as the Director, Ministry of Education in the state before her latest appointment.

“…The governor, Dr Alex Otti, has directed the immediate suspension of the head of service and all permanent secretaries in the state civil service,” the statement read in part.

The statement said the suspension of the officials had taken immediate effect.

“All the (affected) permanent secretaries are by this notice directed to hand over to the most senior director in the respective ministries, department and agencies,” it said.

However, the Clerk of the State Assembly, Johnpedro Irokansi, and the State Solicitor-General, Uzoamaka Ikonne, were excepted from the suspension, according to the statement.

Mrs Ikonne is the wife of the former PDP governorship candidate in Abia State, Uche Ikonne, who died weeks before the 2023 general elections.

Mr Otti is a member of the Labour Party (LP), under which he won the 18 March governorship election in the state.

During the inauguration of the 8th Abia House of Assembly on 14 June, Mr Irokansi was accused of ignoring nominations from lawmakers who are members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His action was believed to have resulted in the election of two first timer-lawmakers as speaker and deputy speaker of the House from the ruling LP, despite being the minority in the assembly.

