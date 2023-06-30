The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Munnir Lamido, has been reported missing.

Mr Lamido has not been seen for about a week, his friends and family members have said.

A family source, who asked not to be named because he has not been authorised to speak with the press, said the last time Mr Lamido communicated with his family, on 23 June, he was travelling to Kaduna from Zaria.

On Friday, MACBAN confirmed that Mr Lamido was missing in a statement by its spokesperson, Muhammad Nuru.

MACBAN is the umbrella association of Fulani cattle rearers in the country.

The family source said Mr Lamido, an engineer, left his private residence in Katsina last Friday for an official engagement in Kaduna. He was alone in his car.

“When he reached Zaria (Kaduna State), he called and communicated with his family. He said he stopped to eat in a restaurant. From there on, the family failed to reach him after several attempts,” he said.

Efforts by the relative, who is also the MACBAN chairman in Katsina State, to reach him later were unsuccessful as his two phones were all switched off.

The MACBAN, in its statement, said his car was found on Wednesday around Maraban Jos, before entering Kaduna.

His two phones and other belongings were in the car, but he was not found.

“His vehicle was discovered yesterday on Jos – Kaduna road around Maraban Jos, parked, with all his telephones inside. All efforts to trace him have proved abortive so far.

“By this notice, anyone with useful information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest police station or reach out to us at MACBAN,” Mr Nuru said in the statement.

The police spokesperson in Katsina State, Abubakar Sadik, also confirmed that Mr Lamido is missing.

Parts of Kaduna and Plateau states are historical conflict areas between pastoralists and farming communities.

Thousands of people have either been killed or kidnapped by opposing sides.

The circumstance around Mr Lamido’s disappearance is yet to be determined.

