Nollywood star Richard Mofe-Damijo, filmmakers Kunle Afolayan, Jade Osiberu, CJ Obasi and screenwriter Shola Dada have been named members of the Oscar Academy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a statement said it extended invitations to 398 artistes and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures.

“Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. Of the 2023 class, 40% identify as women, 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 52% are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 76 Oscar® nominees, including 22 winners, among the invitees”, the academy noted.

Following the announcement, the Nollywood stakeholders will also have automatic rights to contribute to who gets nominated and wins Oscars through thier votes.

RMD was invited in the actors category.

Kunle was invited in the writers category, while Jade and Obasi were invited in the producers and directors categories respectively.

Dada was also invited in the writers category.

The five Nigerians will join compatriots Newton Aduaka, Tunde Kelani, Funke Akindele, Daniel K. Daniel, Blessing Egbe, Ramsey Nouah, Mo Abudu, Andrew Dosunmu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Femi Odugbemi, Akin Omotoso and Genevieve Nnaji as Oscars voting members.

Oscar voting rights

The Academy’s membership process is by sponsorship, not application. Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which the candidate seeks admission.

Additionally, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership and do not require sponsors.

Nominees and sponsored candidates are reviewed by branch committees and recommendations for membership are considered by the Academy’s Board of Governors. The Board decides which individuals will receive invitations.

Membership review takes place once a year, in the spring.

Overall, the Academy contains more than 10,000 members, with almost 9,500 of those eligible to vote on the Oscars.

Voting members also have access to film archives and historical documents through the Academy library or online Academy site.

They also have access to a streaming Screening Room that usually is populated with the films that are vying for Awards, but also interviews, preserved features, and preserved shorts.

The 96th Oscars will take place on 10 March 2024.

